UK officials treating mosque attack as terrorism

LONDON (WFLA/AP) – London police say one suspect has been detained in an apparent early-morning attack on worshippers standing outside a mosque.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd says police “immediately” treated a fatal incident outside the mosque as a suspected terrorist attack.

One man outside the Finsbury Park mosque was killed, a van driver was arrested and eight people were taken to hospitals following the early morning incident.

Three others were treated at the scene.

Rudd, who is in charge of government law enforcement, said, “Londoners have been hit with a series of attacks and have been nothing short of heroic.”

Witnesses explained that the driver mowed down worshippers shortly after a midnight service ended.

Some claim the man said, “I did my bit,” just after the crash as he was wrestled to the ground.

