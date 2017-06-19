Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic off Venezuelan coast

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (WFLA/AP) — Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Venezuela.

Storm Team 8 is tracking the storm, which formed Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

The storm’s eye is about 125 miles southeast of Trinidad. Bret was moving toward the west-northwest near 30 mph and was expected to continue at a slightly slower speed over the next two days.

On the forecast track, the tropical storm is expected to move near or over Trinidad and the eastern coast of Venezuela on Monday night and early Tuesday.

Officials said schools in Trinidad will close Tuesday and government offices in the sister island of Tobago will be shuttered.

Waves could reach more than 9 feet along the islands’ coasts.

Meanwhile, Storm Team 8 is monitoring another tropical system that has prompted a Tropical Storm Warning to be issued for part of the Louisiana Coast. This is considered “Potential Tropical Storm Three”.

“Potential Tropical Storm Three will bring minimal impacts to the Tampa Bay area,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips. “You can expect stronger winds and extra clouds around through Wednesday.”

The tropical disturbance is forecast to move toward the Louisiana Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from west of Intracoastal City to High Island, Texas.

