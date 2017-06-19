Tampa police searching for missing elderly man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a missing elderly adult Monday night.
Police said Thomas Carter, 84, was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday at his doctor’s office at 4700 N. Habana Ave.
Carter is driving a gold 2005 Toyota Corolla, Florida tag 208RMD.
Carter wears glasses and walks with a cane, but a clothing description was not available.
He is not known to suffer from any form of dementia or other medical conditions.
Anyone with information regarding Carter is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
