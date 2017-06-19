Suspected attacker ‘downed’ after driving into Paris police car

PARIS (AP) — The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested and no one was hurt in the incident.

Two French police officials told The Associated Press that a suspected attacker drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris, and was lying on the ground immobilized.

It is unclear why he drove into the police Monday. The officials weren’t authorized to be publicly named.

The suspect is wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and prone on his stomach on the Avenue. Police ringed the area as tourists and other onlookers gathered.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

