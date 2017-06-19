Suspected attacker ‘downed’ after driving into Paris police car

By Published: Updated:

PARIS (AP) — The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested and no one was hurt in the incident.

Two French police officials told The Associated Press that a suspected attacker drove into a police vehicle on the Champs-Elysees shopping district in Paris, and was lying on the ground immobilized.

It is unclear why he drove into the police Monday. The officials weren’t authorized to be publicly named.

The suspect is wearing a white shirt and dark shorts and prone on his stomach on the Avenue. Police ringed the area as tourists and other onlookers gathered.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s