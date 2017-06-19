Suspect Manhunt: Hernando residents urged to stay inside, schools on lockdown

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple schools are on lockdown and deputies are asking people in Spring Hill to stay inside and lock their doors as authorities search for a man who burglarized a gun shop.

Deputies are searching for the suspect in multiple locations: the Pristine Place subdivision, the Hibiscus Springs apartment complex, and near the Suncoast Parkway.

Investigators say four males burglarized the Gold-n-Pawnd Gun Shop and Gun Range, which is located at 5224 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill.

The suspects took off in a vehicle and made it to the Suncoast Parkway and Spring Hill Drive where the vehicle broke down. The four suspects then ran away. Detectives say they were wearing hoodies and white tank tops.

Three of the suspects have been captured, one is still on the run.

Residents are asked to remain inside with doors and windows locked and to call 911 if they see anyone suspicious in their yards or neighborhoods.

In an over-abundance of caution, the following schools have been placed on lock-down: Challenger K-8, Nature Coast Technical High School, and Chocachatti Elementary.

No other details have been released.

