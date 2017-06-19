Search underway for Jacksonville inmates who beat staff, escaped

From left to right: Luther Davis, Derek Browley, and Justin Silva.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding three inmates who battered staff members and then escaped from a juvenile justice facility.

Investigators say at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday the three teenagers overpowered staff members at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road in Jacksonville.

The teens assaulted the staff members and then took their keys. The inmates used the keys to open a secure door and escape from the facility.

Police responded and began searching with K9s, but the teens were not found.

Investigators say the teens planned the escape. They are identified as Luther Davis, 16, Derek Browley, 16, and Justin Silva, 15.

If you see the escaped inmates call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

