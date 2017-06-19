Schebler, Gennett help Reds top Rays 7-3, end 9-game skid

Tampa Bay Rays' Daniel Robertson, right, celebrates with on-deck batter Mallex Smith after Robertson hit a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, June 19, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered and Joey Votto snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, helping the Cincinnati Reds end a season-high nine-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

Schebler led off the fifth inning with his 19th homer, tying Votto for the team lead. Gennett went deep for the second consecutive day, his first homers since hitting four in a game against St. Louis on June 6, to make it 3-0 in the sixth.

Votto’s RBI single off Jose Alvarado (0-2) put the Reds in front for good after Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game on Steven Souza Jr.’s solo homer off Scott Feldman and Daniel Robertson’s two-run shot off reliever Michael Lorenzen (4-2).

