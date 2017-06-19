Schebler, Gennett help Reds top Rays 7-3, end 9-game skid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered and Joey Votto snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, helping the Cincinnati Reds end a season-high nine-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
Schebler led off the fifth inning with his 19th homer, tying Votto for the team lead. Gennett went deep for the second consecutive day, his first homers since hitting four in a game against St. Louis on June 6, to make it 3-0 in the sixth.
Votto’s RBI single off Jose Alvarado (0-2) put the Reds in front for good after Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game on Steven Souza Jr.’s solo homer off Scott Feldman and Daniel Robertson’s two-run shot off reliever Michael Lorenzen (4-2).
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: Kitten rescued after falling into Hillsborough River
- Autopsy: Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher’s system
- Suspect Manhunt: Hernando residents urged to stay inside, schools on lockdown
- Child hospitalized after ingesting Xanax, Pinellas Co. man arrested
- Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend in Zephyrhills
- Cops: Florida toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during child welfare check
- Bodies of missing sailors found on stricken US Navy destroyer
- Company offering shocked Pres. Trump one-piece swimsuit
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories