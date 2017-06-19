Sarasota police investigating shooting, at least 2 vehicles involved

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.
The Sarasota Police Department said the shooting occurred between 32nd and 33rd streets along North Washington Boulevard (US 301) in Sarasota.
Around 3:30 p.m., a Toyota Camry and Chevy Malibu were traveling eastbound on 32nd Street. There were at least two men in each car, and they began shooting at each other.
More shots were fired as the vehicles crossed North Washington Boulevard.
No one was struck, but a business was hit by bullets.
Both vehicles left the area. Sarasota police believe the vehicles were also involved in an incident in Manatee County.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
