Renowned matador gored to death by bull after tripping over cape

AIRE-SUR-L’ADOUR, France (NBC News) — A renowned matador in Spain was killed when he stumbled over his cape while fighting a bull, and was gored to death by the animal.

According to NBC News, Iván Fandiño was gored by a bull Saturday during a fight at the Aire-sur-l’Adour festival in southwest France.

The bull gored Fandiño in the chest, puncturing a lung, the news agency Agence France-Presse reported. He died after having suffered at least two heart attacks in the ambulance that rushed him to a hospital, it said.

Fandiño was known for his willingness to fight bulls other matadors felt were too dangerous. His death was on the front page of publications throughout Spain on Sunday.

In a statement, Humane Society International called Fandiño’s death a “tragedy,” but it said: “For the 1,000 bulls brutally killed in French bullfights every year, every single fight is a tragedy in which they have no chance of escaping a protracted and painful death.”

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD