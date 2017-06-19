Rattlesnake caught in Englewood neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A venomous snake was removed from a Sarasota County neighborhood over the weekend.
An Animal Service Officer with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residential area in Englewood on Saturday and found a large diamondback rattlesnake.
The officer was able to safely capture the snake and relocate it.
