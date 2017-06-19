Pinellas Co. LPN arrested for giving patient morphine without prescription

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A licensed practical nurse is facing felony charges, accused of giving morphine to an 85-year-old who did not have a prescription for it.

Largo police say 33-year-old Jamie Lynn Rivera was serving as a caregiver for the 85-year-old when the incident happened earlier this month.

A witness saw Rivera giving the patient the morphine, even though it was not prescribed to them.

Investigators say the victim was taking medication at the time that could have caused a bad reaction, and even could have resulted in death.

Rivera later admitted to giving the patient the morphine, but says she only did it because another patient refused the medication and she thought the victim could benefit.

She has also been charged for failing to give the morphine to the patient who needed it, a 99-year-old. Police say the medicine is considered essential for the well-being of the 99-year-old.

Rivera was arrested for abuse or neglect of an aged or disabled person.

