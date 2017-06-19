Hillsborough detectives searching for robbery suspect stabbed by clerk

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are searching for a suspect who was stabbed by a Sunoco clerk during a robbery Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Daniel Eubanks, 41, of Tampa, entered the store located at 14516 N. 22nd Street and demanded a bag of money.

The store clerk and the suspect became involved in a struggle over a baseball bat that was behind the counter.

Eubanks overpowered the clerk and the clerk stabbed him in the stomach.

The clerk and Eubanks continued to struggle until the clerk was able to run outside and alert nearby deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Eubanks removed a paper bag full of cash from behind the counter and fled on foot.

Eubanks is charged with robbery with a weapon, grand theft and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information regarding Eubanks is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. Anyone who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

