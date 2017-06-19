Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing, endangered adult.

The sheriff’s office said Jude Dantes, 39, left his home on Monday at 4:15 p.m. in a white or beige 2009 Acura, Florida tag GKK-N81.

According to family, Dantes sent text messages making indirect statement he was going to harm himself.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dantes is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8220. Anyone who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

