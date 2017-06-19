Groom arrested at wedding reception, charged with assault

Associated Press Published:
Wedding file photo from Pixabay.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) – Police in Rhode Island say a groom was arrested at his wedding reception for assaulting restaurant employees.

Court records showed Frank Redding pleaded no contest Monday to charges of simple assault and vandalism.

He initially faced an additional charge of disorderly conduct, but that was dismissed.

Police say an argument with Redding’s family members escalated to include restaurant staff on Saturday in North Smithfield.

Police say Redding was approached by a staff member because he’d been drinking alcohol that wasn’t sold by the facility.

Police say Redding chased the staff member back into the restaurant while threatening to kill him.

They say he also assaulted other employees.

Under the plea agreement, Redding received a year of probation and a one-year suspended sentence, with six months to serve.

