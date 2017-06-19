‘Florida Treasure Hunts’ gets kids, adults moving in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What better incentive to get children (and adults) off the couch and moving this summer than a “treasure hunt?”

That’s what Bo Griswold and his “Treasure Team” had in mind when their photos of hidden money began taking off in Colorado.

Griswold and his team of four participated in Big Brothers, Big Sisters programs in Durango, Colorado and noticed children spending more time on gaming consoles than outside.

Their goal was to get kids out of the house with “treasure hunts,” or photos of money hidden in locations around the area posted to a Facebook page.

“Started as a small little thing to get people outside and spread positivity,” Griswold told News Channel 8.

The idea spread from Colorado to Florida, New York and Michigan.

Griswold and his team have ambassadors across the state they send money to for treasure hunt purposes. Floridians themselves can hide a few dollars, snap a photo of the location and send it to the Florida Treasure Hunts Facebook page to be shared with the world.

The posts start out with the same simple message. “If you find it, it’s yours!”

The Florida page has almost 20,000 fans.

On Monday afternoon alone, photos of money hidden in multiple locations including Clearwater, Sarasota and Tampa were posted.

“Florida’s taking off because people are taking it into their own hands, Griswold said.

“Adults are having as much fun as the kids, maybe more.”

Griswold said the Treasure Team in his home state is gearing up to hide keys to a car in Colorado Springs.

In the first week of August, a $1,000 treasure hunt will be held in Florida. Clues will be “treasure maps” written in poem form.

“Our goal is to keep spreading the positivity, ” Griswold said. “The more people we get to follow us, the more smiles we can create.”

Griswold said the funds for big events like the $1,000 hunt mostly come from sponsors and businesses.

Click here to visit the Florida Treasure Hunts Facebook page, where you can participate by hiding and finding your own “treasure.”

Follow Daisy Ruth on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES