Dads race lawn mowers in New York on Father’s Day

(WFLA/NBC News) — Well, the mower the merrier to help celebrate dads with lawn mower racing
Sure it’s not the Daytona 500, but some of these lawn mowers are pretty fast, burning rubber as they fly down the straight-away.
Others aren’t so fast and seem to take forever to reach the finish line.
The event got its start back in the late 60s when one man reportedly started a friendly betting war with his neighbors to see whose lawn mower could go the fastest.
Now hundreds of people turn out every year for this classic race.
And that’s how Father’s Day in Grand Island, New York is celebrated, someone goes home as a lawn mower champion.
