Coconut oil not a healthy alternative to other fats, study says

(WCMH) – A new advisory from the American Heart Association warns that coconut oil is not as healthy as many people think.
The warning is part of a 25 page presidential advisory on the link between dietary fats and cardiovascular disease (CVD).
Data showed that coconut oil increased levels of LDL cholesterol in seven out of seven trials conducted.
“Because coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol, a cause of CVD, and has no known offsetting favorable effects, we advise against the use of coconut oil,” the advisory said.
According to the advisory, a recent study found 72% of Americans rate coconut oil as a healthy food. Only 37% of nutritionists agreed.
The American Heart Association attributed the disconnect between the two the marketing of coconut oil in popular press.
Coconut oil is 82% saturated fat, more than butter (63%) or lard (39%).
The advisory suggests olive oil and vegetable oil as alternatives to coconut oil.
