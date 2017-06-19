Citrus sheriff seeks help finding missing teen

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Investigators say Shauna Mariah Carpenter, 17, was last seen in the city of Hernando.

Shauna is 5’6” tall, she weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

A description of the clothing she was wearing has not been provided.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 726-1121 and ask for Major Crimes.

If you wish to give information anonymously call Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS, or go to http://www.crimstopperscitrus.com.

