Child hospitalized after ingesting Xanax, Pinellas Co. man arrested

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County man is facing a felony charge after sheriff’s deputies say a child in his care ingested an unknown amount of Xanax.
Over the weekend, 20-year-old Oscar Montes was caring for a child who started acting lethargic and wouldn’t settle down. The child was taken to All Children’s Hospital and later tested positive for Xanax/Benzo.
Deputies say Montes admitted he uses Xanax unprescribed for recreational use on the weekends. The medication is apparently often left on a window sill of a bedroom.
Investigators aren’t sure how the child got the medication, but Montes says it most likely fell off the window sill and onto the bed where the child sleeps.
Montes was arrested for felony neglect of a child.
