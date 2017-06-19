AMBER Alert for Lee County 14-year-old canceled

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Fort Myers has been canceled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Monday morning for Jessica Matias-Francisco, and canceled it shortly after. They have not given any additional details on the case.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Jessica Matias-Francisco has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white horizontal striped shirt.

Authorities believe she may be with 18-year-old Paulo Mateo Pedro Tomas.

The pair could be in a silver 2005 Chevy with the Florida tag 164RMX, a plate that was stolen from another car.

