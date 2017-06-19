8 on Your Side ‘Storefronts for Sex’ investigation prompts protest of Kennedy Blvd. spas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8 on Your Side investigation into organized prostitution along Tampa’s Kennedy Boulevard has become a community movement, sparking a sidewalk protest last Friday and another protest planned for this Friday.
It’s a problem we first exposed in our Storefronts for Sex investigation in April.
A citizens group that calls itself Cleanup Kennedy is determined to press for stricter law enforcement and is pressing for City of Tampa regulations that would put massage spas that engage in prostitution out of business.
In recent weeks, members of Cleanup Kennedy have repeatedly voiced their concerns at Tampa City Council meetings as well as taking to the streets with their anti-prostitution message.
RELATED: 8 Investigates: Are ‘Storefronts for Sex’ thriving along Tampa’s Kennedy Blvd?
Tampa City Councilmen Guido Maniscalco and Mike Suarez are taking the legislative lead and are now working with the city attorney to draft code enforcement regulations that target Kennedy Boulevard spas that engage in prostitution.
Meanwhile, state FDLE agents and local law enforcement agencies from Naples to Tallahassee recently busted a network of state-licensed Asian spas for prostitution.
They are also investigating whether human trafficking is embedded in those networked businesses that rely on Asian women to provide sexual services under the guise of massage therapy.
The Florida Department of Health, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also involved. The state prosecutor under Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will handle the cases.
Tonight at 6, we’ll have the latest on what’s going on in Tampa and across the state to address this brazen form of organized prostitution that we call Storefronts for Sex.
PHOTOS: Storefronts for Sex?
PHOTOS: Storefronts for Sex? x
Latest Galleries
-
Havana, Cuba
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
ILA appoints trustee to oversee Tampa office
-
The family’s home in Lakeland also doubled as a “church”
-
The family’s home in Lakeland also doubled as a “church”
-
Car crashes into St. Pete home
-
Driver crashes into Marion County Sheriff’s Office
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: Kitten rescued after falling into Hillsborough River
- Autopsy: Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher’s system
- Suspect Manhunt: Hernando residents urged to stay inside, schools on lockdown
- Child hospitalized after ingesting Xanax, Pinellas Co. man arrested
- Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend in Zephyrhills
- Cops: Florida toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during child welfare check
- Bodies of missing sailors found on stricken US Navy destroyer
- Company offering shocked Pres. Trump one-piece swimsuit