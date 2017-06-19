8 On Your Side Shred-a-thon: What to shred & what to keep

TAMPA (WFLA) – Not sure what to keep and what to shred? The 8 On Your Side Shred-a-thon is on Saturday and we want to make sure you know what documents should be destroyed.
You should shred anything that has personal information like your name, address, phone number, Social Security number, or bank account information.
Do not shred original Social Security cards, birth certificates, mortgage paperwork, deeds or wills.
We’ve looked at experts’ advice and compiled this summary:
Keep for a month or less:
- ATM receipts
- Bills
- Airline tickets
- Credit card purchase receipts (unless related to warranties, taxes or insurance)
Keep for at least 1 year:
- Pay stubs
- Investment account statements
- Medical receipts
- Canceled checks
Keep for at least 7 years:
- Tax records and receipts including 1099 statements, W-2, charitable contribution receipts and documentation for any deductions.
Keep forever:
- Tax returns
- Annual statements for 401k, IRA, other investment accounts
- Home purchase receipts
- Loan and mortgage paperwork
- Receipts for home improvements (until after you sell home)
- Legal documents
- Receipts of big purchases for proof of value – Jewelry, rugs, appliances, antiques, cars, computers
- Warranties
Keep physical copies forever:
- Birth certificates
- Citizenship papers
- Custody agreement
- Deeds and titles
- Divorce certificate
- Loan/mortgage paperwork
- Major debt repayment records
- Marriage license
- Military records
- Passport
- Powers of attorney
- Stock certificates
- Wills and living wills
- Anything with an original signature or a raised seal
Keep the most recent version of:
- Social security statements
- Annual insurance policy statements
- Retirement plan statements (401(k), 529, IRA, etc)
Did you know that someone can legally dig through your trash looking for credit card receipts, account numbers, or your social security number? When you throw something in the trash, it is available to anyone willing to dig through your mess.
AAA believes events like the Shred-a-thon offer consumers an opportunity to prevent identity theft before they can become a victim.
8 On Your Side Shred-a-thon
Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017
Time: 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location: Raymond James Stadium North Lot