8 On Your Side Shred-a-thon: What to shred & what to keep

TAMPA (WFLA) – Not sure what to keep and what to shred? The 8 On Your Side Shred-a-thon is on Saturday and we want to make sure you know what documents should be destroyed.

You should shred anything that has personal information like your name, address, phone number, Social Security number, or bank account information.

Do not shred original Social Security cards, birth certificates, mortgage paperwork, deeds or wills.

We’ve looked at experts’ advice and compiled this summary:

Keep for a month or less:

ATM receipts

Bills

Airline tickets

Credit card purchase receipts (unless related to warranties, taxes or insurance)

Keep for at least 1 year:

Pay stubs

Investment account statements

Medical receipts

Canceled checks

Keep for at least 7 years:

Tax records and receipts including 1099 statements, W-2, charitable contribution receipts and documentation for any deductions.

Keep forever:

Tax returns

Annual statements for 401k, IRA, other investment accounts

Home purchase receipts

Loan and mortgage paperwork

Receipts for home improvements (until after you sell home)

Legal documents

Receipts of big purchases for proof of value – Jewelry, rugs, appliances, antiques, cars, computers

Warranties

Keep physical copies forever:

Birth certificates

Citizenship papers

Custody agreement

Deeds and titles

Divorce certificate

Loan/mortgage paperwork

Major debt repayment records

Marriage license

Military records

Passport

Powers of attorney

Stock certificates

Wills and living wills

Anything with an original signature or a raised seal

Keep the most recent version of:

Social security statements

Annual insurance policy statements

Retirement plan statements (401(k), 529, IRA, etc)

Did you know that someone can legally dig through your trash looking for credit card receipts, account numbers, or your social security number? When you throw something in the trash, it is available to anyone willing to dig through your mess.

AAA believes events like the Shred-a-thon offer consumers an opportunity to prevent identity theft before they can become a victim.

