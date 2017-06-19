4-year-old steals show singing ‘How Far I’ll Go’ at preschool graduation

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — One Miami preschooler stole the stage during her graduation performance of Disney Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.”
The fearless singer, named Sophia, sung her heart out completely capturing all of ours.
Sophia’s mom Michelle posted the video to Facebook and said the song rendition was supposed to be mello, but the 4-year-old clearly missed the memo.
As you can see, Sophia has the full package complete with hand motions, foot stomps and singing at the top of her lungs.
The video has been shared thousands of times on social media and Sophia is loving the support.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Dads race lawn mowers in New York on Father’s Day
- Freckle tattoos are the latest beauty craze on social media
- Taiwan Police K-9 unit has fluffy recruits joining the force
- Lady Gaga releases 4 new Starbucks drinks for special cause
- PHOTOS: SeaWorld Orlando welcomes baby walrus
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.