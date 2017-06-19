36 dogs seized from Inverness home, 2 arrested

INVERNESS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Crime Stoppers tip resulted in 36 dogs being removed from a home and two people being charged with animal cruelty over the weekend.

Animal control officers are calling this, “one of the most horrific cases we’ve worked on.”

Officers responded to the home on Alpine Avenue in Inverness on Saturday and found 36 dogs. All of them had some level of medical neglect, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters also responded to the scene and helped carry dogs out and ventilate the building. A battalion chief also helped by taking one dog to a vet clinic for emergency medical care.

The remaining 35 dogs were later taken to the vet for exams, flea treatment and x-rays. The dogs also had to be groomed to remove fur that was matted with feces.

The animal control supervisor says they are hopeful all of the dogs will survive.

Ryan McLean and Deana Feldman are both facing one count of felony animal cruelty and 27 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

