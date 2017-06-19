2 men rob Sarasota bar at gunpoint while patrons drink nearby

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two bold crooks ran into a Sarasota bar with their guns drawn and quickly robbed the place while patrons were drinking just feet away. Some of those patrons were so oblivious, they didn’t even realize a robbery was going on right in front of them.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, two brazen criminals decided to rob the Memories Lounge on North Tamiami Trail.

The surveillance video revealed they didn’t care who spotted them, their faces were uncovered. One brandished a shotgun and the other carried an assault rifle.

Longtime patrons like Adriana Walters were stunned by the video.

“Oh my God. It makes me shake. That’s scary,” said Walters.

Once inside, the two men shove their way toward the bar, pushing customers out of their path. They then march the bartender over to the register with his hands held high.

“One of the bartenders came up to me and said, ‘We’re being robbed. Don’t do anything, just give them the money from the register,’” recalled owner Stephen Acker.

“It happened so quickly, didn’t really have time to panic,” he said.

Acker saw one of the suspects racking his shotgun. He quickly gave them the money.

“They looked more scared than anything else, but let’s face it, anyone that’s going to use guns to steal a couple of hundred bucks is gonna be scared because they’re not that bright,” said Acker.

As all this was going on, most of the patrons didn’t even notice. One man kept drinking just feet away.

“There were people asking for drinks whilst it was going on,” said Acker.

The crooks took some booze on their way out and quickly took off.

“He got a Courvoisier and a B&B,” said Acker.

The owners have done everything they could to make the bar a safe place.

“I’m angry, yeah. I constantly am thinking ‘is there anything I could’ve done at the time?’” said Acker.

“This is the gateway to Sarasota, this is the first place that people see as they come into Sarasota and an isolated incident like this just puts a black mark on that,” he added.

In the end, they’re happy no one was hurt.

“Let’s get these guys off the street,” said Acker.

These men are considered dangerous.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

First suspect: Black male, between 25 and 35 years of age, 5’8″-5’10”, muscular build, long black goatee or beard, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, gray hoodie, black shorts, black string backpack on his chest, black socks and tan/white shoes. He was armed with a rifle.

Second suspect: Black male, between 25 and 35 years of age, thin build, approximately 6’0”. Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black long pants or jeans and black shoes. He was armed with a shotgun.

If you know anything about these men, call the Sarasota police department.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES