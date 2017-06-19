2 dogs killed in Carrollwood house fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Carrollwood Monday afternoon.
The fire occurred in a home in the 4700 block of Mullins Road.
Two dogs were killed in the fire. Two people were able to escape.
No one was injured.
