Woman shot and killed at gas station in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a shooting death that happened at a gas station overnight.
Officers were called to the Tampa Super Shop gas station on East Lake Avenue for a woman who was shot. Police found the victim, 50-year-old Metosha Godwin, and tried to attempt life-saving efforts along with Tampa firefighters, but were not successful.
The suspect, 39-year-old Sol Hoke, was later taken into custody after a stand-off near 20th Street and Fletcher Avenue.
Police say the victim knew the suspect.
