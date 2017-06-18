Woman shot and killed at gas station in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a shooting death that happened at a gas station overnight.

Officers were called to the Tampa Super Shop gas station on East Lake Avenue for a woman who was shot. Police found the victim, 50-year-old Metosha Godwin, and tried to attempt life-saving efforts along with Tampa firefighters, but were not successful.

The suspect, 39-year-old Sol Hoke, was later taken into custody after a stand-off near 20th Street and Fletcher Avenue.

Police say the victim knew the suspect.

