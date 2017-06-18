VIDEO: Deputy encounters bear in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Marion County deputy encountered a black bear this weekend, as he was responding to a call near the Ocala National Forest.
The chance meeting was captured on cell phone video and posted to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
In the video, the bear is seen on his stroll, wandering in front of the patrol car near the officer, who calls him “buddy.”
The bear inches closer and closer to the vehicle as though he is looking for a ride. Then the officer actually opens the door and gets a good look at the mammal. For a moment, it seems the bear will crawl into the car. The officer and the bear stare at each other for a second, then the bear goes off on his merry way.
Black bears are typically less aggressive than grizzly bears, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service warns the public to stay away from them. Even making eye contact could put you in danger.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend in Zephyrhills
- FHP report: Trooper hit and killed after car crash in Alachua County
- Stephen Furst, Flounder in ‘Animal House,’ dies at 63
- Cops: Mom leaves child, 4, at Atlanta airport, skips town in Florida car
- Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows
- Reports: Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins