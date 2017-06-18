Suspect in Ocala emergency room shooting identified

WESH Published:
Marion County Sheriff's Office

OCALA, Fla. (WESH)—The suspect in a hospital scuffle that led to a nurse being shot is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident began Saturday afternoon, when troopers found Jason Ronald Gicnac, 38, of Summerfield on I-75, where pedestrians are not allowed. After the third time troopers encountered him, he said he was ill and asked to be taken to a hospital. An ambulance took Gicnac to West Marion Community Hospital.

When he was being discharged, troopers tried to arrest him for failure to obey a lawful order. The FHP said he struggled with the officers, and one of the trooper’s firearm discharged, and a nurse was hit in the leg by a bullet. That nurse is stable according to the FHP. The nurse’s name has not been released.

West Marion Community Hospital and its owner, HCA Healthcare, have not responded to WESH 2 News requests for information or comment on the incident.

Gicnac was booked into the Marion County Jail early Sunday morning. He is charged with three counts of battery on a law officer, resisting arrest with violence, and obstruction without violence. The first four charges are no bond, and the fifth charge has a bond of $5,000.

The hospital incident triggered a large law enforcement response. The Highway Patrol said it is doing an internal investigation of the circumstances.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s