Suspect in Ocala emergency room shooting identified

OCALA, Fla. (WESH)—The suspect in a hospital scuffle that led to a nurse being shot is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident began Saturday afternoon, when troopers found Jason Ronald Gicnac, 38, of Summerfield on I-75, where pedestrians are not allowed. After the third time troopers encountered him, he said he was ill and asked to be taken to a hospital. An ambulance took Gicnac to West Marion Community Hospital.

When he was being discharged, troopers tried to arrest him for failure to obey a lawful order. The FHP said he struggled with the officers, and one of the trooper’s firearm discharged, and a nurse was hit in the leg by a bullet. That nurse is stable according to the FHP. The nurse’s name has not been released.

West Marion Community Hospital and its owner, HCA Healthcare, have not responded to WESH 2 News requests for information or comment on the incident.

Gicnac was booked into the Marion County Jail early Sunday morning. He is charged with three counts of battery on a law officer, resisting arrest with violence, and obstruction without violence. The first four charges are no bond, and the fifth charge has a bond of $5,000.

The hospital incident triggered a large law enforcement response. The Highway Patrol said it is doing an internal investigation of the circumstances.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES