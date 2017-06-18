Orange Co. man shot dead at his birthday party

WESH Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —A man celebrating his birthday was shot and killed early Sunday in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Alexis Osmick, 39, was at a large party on Pioneer Road for his birthday.

Around 3 a.m., a disturbance erupted, and Osmick was shot. He was taken to ORMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors told WESH 2 News that Osmick tried to stop the fight at the home near Powers Drive and Silver Star Road.

The OCSO said the person who did the shooting is cooperating with the investigation. No other details are being released at this time, because of the active investigation.

