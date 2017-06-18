Motorcyclist fatally struck by van in Odessa

By Published:
Sgt. Steve Gaskins, The Florida Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a van Saturday morning in Odessa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 9:30 am at the intersection of Tarpon Springs Rd. and Tyler Rd.

Deputies say Nicholas De Santo, 29, of Lutz, was driving a 2016 Ford Transit van, on Tyler Road and tried to turn eastbound onto Tarpon Springs Road. He did not see Hee Soong Lee, 54, of Odessa, a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Tarpon Springs Road and drove onto Lee’s path, causing a collision.

Lee sustained fatal injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital in New Port Richey where he later died.

No further details have been released at this time.

