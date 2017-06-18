Motorcyclist fatally struck by van in Odessa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a van Saturday morning in Odessa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 9:30 am at the intersection of Tarpon Springs Rd. and Tyler Rd.

Deputies say Nicholas De Santo, 29, of Lutz, was driving a 2016 Ford Transit van, on Tyler Road and tried to turn eastbound onto Tarpon Springs Road. He did not see Hee Soong Lee, 54, of Odessa, a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Tarpon Springs Road and drove onto Lee’s path, causing a collision.

Lee sustained fatal injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital in New Port Richey where he later died.

No further details have been released at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES