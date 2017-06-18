Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Pasco County are investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night in Zephyrhills.

Investigators say 45-year-old Frank Harrison was shot and killed when he showed up armed with an assault rifle to the home of his former girlfriend, 38-year-old Alejandria Guinn.

Harrison reportedly has made threats to the woman before.

Deputies say Guinn opened the door when Harrison arrived and shot and killed him.

No arrests have been made. The investigation so far indicates this is a case of self-defense.

