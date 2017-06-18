Lightning releases list of protected players ahead of expansion draft

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eleven Tampa Bay Lightning players will not be available for selection in the upcoming NHL expansion draft.

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights will select one player from each NHL team to fill its roster.

Ahead of the draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning has announced this list of players that will not be available for selection:

Forwards: Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Ryan Callahan, Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Alex Killorn, Vladislav Namestnikov

Victor Hedman, Anton Stralman, Braydon Coburn Goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

From now until Tuesday, the Golden Knights will also be able to sign any restricted or unrestricted free agents who are left unprotected by their team.

