Lightning releases list of protected players ahead of expansion draft

By Published:
Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos at Thursday morning's practice.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eleven Tampa Bay Lightning players will not be available for selection in the upcoming NHL expansion draft.

On Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights will select one player from each NHL team to fill its roster.

Ahead of the draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning has announced this list of players that will not be available for selection:

  • Forwards: Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Ryan Callahan, Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Alex Killorn, Vladislav Namestnikov
  • DefensemenVictor Hedman, Anton Stralman, Braydon Coburn
  • Goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

From now until Tuesday, the Golden Knights will also be able to sign any restricted or unrestricted free agents who are left unprotected by their team.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s