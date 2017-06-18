Kitten finds new home with Lakeland police officer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A kitten found on the street Saturday night now has a new home with a police officer.

Officer Cardin with the Lakeland Police Department found the little kitten hiding near a lamppost at the corner of Florida Avenue and Pine Street and brought her back to the station and put her safely in the kennel there.

The kitten then caught the eye of Sgt. Wallace, who decided to keep her with him throughout the shift so she wouldn’t be alone.

In a Facebook post, Lakeland PD jokes that the kitten enjoyed her new role as Sgt. Wallace’s partner, but did fall asleep on the job.

The kitten, named Kelsey, now has a new and loving home with Sgt. Wallace.

