Hackers stole credit card data from Buckle stores

(WFLA) – The Buckle, Inc. has suffered a data breach, the clothing retailer announced this week.

The company discovered intruders had planted malware on their cash register systems to steal credit card data from customers over several months.

It’s unclear exactly how many cardholders may have been affected, but credit cards used at the store between October 28, 2016 and April 14 of this year could have been hacked. Customers using a chip credit card are less likely to be impacted by the breach. Those using a magnetic stripe, however, are more vulnerable to hackers who can look at the stripe and track data to collect personal information and credit card numbers.

“Buckle promptly engaged forensic experts who performed a detailed investigation of Buckle’s environment. As part of Buckle’s response, connections between Buckle’s network and potentially malicious external IP addresses were blocked, potentially compromised systems were isolated, and malware-related files residing on Buckle’s systems were eradicated. Additionally, Buckle reported a potential incident to the payment card brands and is cooperating with them regarding this incident,” the company said in a statement.

The company advises affected customers to review their credit card statements and free credit reports closely. If you see any suspicious activity on an account, you should immediately contact your card issuer. You sure also be sure to report any fradulent activity or unauthorized charges to your credit card company.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES