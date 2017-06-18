Firefighter injured battling Tampa furniture store fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling flames at a furniture store in Tampa late Sunday night.

Flames broke out at the Southern Used Furniture store on Nebraska Avenue around 10:30.

Responding Tampa Fire Rescue crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story building, and started fighting the fire from the inside.

Firefighters eventually had to get out of the building due to a flashover and begin a defensive fight against the flames. Two aerial units sprayed water from above through the collapsed roof of the building.

Tampa police air service also helped by showing hot spots.

The fire was under control by 1 a.m. Monday. The flames were contained to just one unit. No nearby businesses suffered major damage.

A Tampa firefighter was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

