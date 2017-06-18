FHP report: Trooper hit and killed after car crash in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol has released new details on a crash that left one of its troopers dead.

Officials say 52-year-old FHP Master Sgt. William Bishop was outside of his patrol car on State Road 93 south in Alachua County when he was hit Saturday night.

According to the crash report, a Miami man was parked in his Chevy Malibu in the inside emergency lane of southbound SR-93 after being involved in a car crash.

Master Sgt. Bishop was hit after troopers say two other cars headed south collided in a separate crash. One of the drivers involved in that second collision has been identified as a Tampa man.

The FHP sergeant was taken to Shands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

One other driver suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP Director Colonel Gene Spaulding released a joint statement after the crash that said, “Sergeant Bishop was a 30-year veteran FHP Trooper, who, like all troopers, put the well-being of those he serves above his own to keep Florida roadways safe. Every member at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is grieving with Sgt. Bishop’s family during this horrific time.”

Florida Governor Rick Scott released this statement on Sunday:

We are heartbroken to learn of the death of 30-year veteran FHP Trooper Sergeant William Trampas Bishop while on duty in Alachua County. Ann and I are praying for Sergeant Bishop’s family and loved ones during this very difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the entire Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Florida Highway Patrol family as they grieve the loss of Sergeant Bishop. Every day, Florida’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve Florida families. This terrible loss is a somber reminder of the work our brave law enforcement officers do to keep us safe.”

