Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, right, shoots over Minnesota Lynx defenders Lindsay Whalen, center, and Maya Moore in the second half of a WNBA playoff semi-finals basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in St. Paul, Minn. The Lynx won 113-95. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diana Taurasi became the WNBA’s career scoring leader, passing Tina Thompson’s mark of 7,488 on Sunday against Los Angeles.

Taurasi needed 14 points coming into the game, and broke Thompson’s record late in the first half on a layup with the Phoenix Mercury trailing big.

The game was stopped and the crowd, which included former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, gave Taurasi a warm ovation.

It only took the Mercury’s star 13 seasons to become the league’s top scorer. Thompson needed 17 seasons to achieve her total.

Earlier in the season, Taurasi set the career 3-pointer record, passing Katie Smith.

