Deputies search for shooting suspect in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a shooting suspect who injured a man in North Manatee County.

At 2 pm on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the1000 block of 72 St Ct. in North Manatee County. 

The 53-year-old victim told investigators he picked up the unidentified suspect in front of Rubonia Social Club.  When the suspect got out of the vehicle a block away, the victim said he drove away and all of the sudden heard gunshots.  

The victim claims he felt a bullet hit his arm and watched the suspect run away.  

He was transported to a nearby hospital.  His injuries are not life-threatening, according to deputies.

No further details regarding the shooting have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

