Deputies search for robbery suspect who was stabbed by clerk in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect who was stabbed by a clerk in Tampa on Sunday.

Deputies say a black male entered a Sunoco gas station located at 14516 N. 22nd St., approached the clerk and demanded money.  The unidentified man grabbed a baseball bat behind the counter and the two parties began struggling over the weapon.

The suspect was able to overpower the clerk and had the bat in his possession when deputies say the clerk stabbed him in the abdomen.

The suspect then quickly retrieved a brown paper bag full of cash from the counter and ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as a black male.  No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).  You can leave an anonymous tip online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the sheriff’s office’s P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

