Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Tampa furniture store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a two-alarm structure fire in Tampa, News Channel 8 has learned.
The flames broke out at Southern Used Furniture store on 8133 N Nebraska Ave., near the intersection of Bird Street.
Firefighters are currently in defensive mode, working to put out the flames.
This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are available.
- Police: Vehicle strikes several pedestrians on London road
- Cops: Florida toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during child welfare check
- 11-year-old hospitalized in Orange Co. after self-inflicted gunshot wound to face
- Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend in Zephyrhills
- FHP report: Trooper hit and killed after car crash in Alachua County
- Cops: Mom leaves child, 4, at Atlanta airport, skips town in Florida car
- Reports: Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins