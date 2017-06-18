Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Tampa furniture store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a two-alarm structure fire in Tampa, News Channel 8 has learned.

The flames broke out at Southern Used Furniture store on 8133 N Nebraska Ave., near the intersection of Bird Street.

Firefighters are currently in defensive mode, working to put out the flames.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are available.

