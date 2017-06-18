Child, 9, drowns overnight in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) —A missing girl was found dead in a retention pond in her apartment Sunday morning. Kissimmee police responded to the Chelsea Square Apartments, to search for a missing nine-year-old girl. As police searched the apartments on Avon Blvd., the girl’s body was found in the pond.
KPD spokeswoman Stacie Miller said the investigation is continuing, but at this point, it appears to be an accidental drowning. The girl’s name has not been released.
