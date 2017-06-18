9-year-old boy missing from Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a young boy who went missing from his Bradenton home Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., 9-year-old Caleb Steele walked away from his home on 5th Street East and tried to follow his older brother who left on a bike. His brother did not know Caleb was following him.

Caleb was last seen wearing an orange football shirt, lime green shorts and black Nike sneakers with a white logo.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

