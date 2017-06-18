11-year-old hospitalized in Orange Co. after self-inflicted gunshot wound to face

WESH Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —An 11-year-old boy has been transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to first responders, the shooting was accidental.

Orange County firefighters say the boy shot himself in the face Saturday evening at a home on 372 N. Pine Hills Road.

WESH 2 News has a crew on scene.

We will have more updates on this breaking story when more facts are presented.  

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s