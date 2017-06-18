11-year-old hospitalized in Orange Co. after self-inflicted gunshot wound to face

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —An 11-year-old boy has been transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to first responders, the shooting was accidental.

Orange County firefighters say the boy shot himself in the face Saturday evening at a home on 372 N. Pine Hills Road.

WESH 2 News has a crew on scene.

We will have more updates on this breaking story when more facts are presented.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES