11-year-old hospitalized in Orange Co. after self-inflicted gunshot wound to face

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —An 11-year-old boy has been transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to first responders, the shooting was accidental.
Orange County firefighters say the boy shot himself in the face Saturday evening at a home on 372 N. Pine Hills Road.
WESH 2 News has a crew on scene.
We will have more updates on this breaking story when more facts are presented.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend in Zephyrhills
- FHP report: Trooper hit and killed after car crash in Alachua County
- Stephen Furst, Flounder in ‘Animal House,’ dies at 63
- Cops: Mom leaves child, 4, at Atlanta airport, skips town in Florida car
- Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows
- Reports: Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins