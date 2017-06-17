White cheeked Gibbon ape makes escape from habitat at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WFLA/NBC) – A white cheeked Gibbon ape escaped an enclosure at the San Antonio Zoo on Friday.

A zoo visitor just happened to be recording the enclosure when the ape found a gap in the netting and got out.

Zoo officials closed the area of the zoo and safely rounded up the Gibbon ape.

The enclosure is undergoing inspection to make sure no apes escape in the future.

Gibbon apes are only a few feet tall. They are found in rain forests in East Asia.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES