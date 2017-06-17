Stephen Furst, Flounder in ‘Animal House,’ dies at 63

Published:
Actor Stephen Furst is photographed in Los Angeles, Ca. in May 1986. (AP Photo/Red McLendon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Stephen Furst says the “Animal House” actor has died.

Nathan Furst said Saturday that his father died of complications from diabetes.

Stephen Furst was 63. He died Friday at his home in Moorpark, California, north of Los Angeles.

Furst played the character Kent “Flounder” Dorfman in the 1978 hit movie “Animal House.” Furst also appeared in a number of TV shows, including “St. Elsewhere” and “Babylon 5.”

