SeaWorld Orlando unveils virtual reality roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — SeaWorld Orlando has put a new twist on one of its roller coasters.

The theme park officially opened “Kraken Unleashed” on Friday, a first-of-its-kind virtual reality roller coaster.

The virtual reality headsets that SeaWorld added to its original “Kraken” roller coaster will now allow riders to experience a virtual journey under the sea.

“Kraken” has three 32-passenger trains, and SeaWorld has added the virtual reality experience to all of them. Riders who want the traditional roller coaster experience can choose that when they get on board.

SeaWorld says all of the seats are programmed so each rider has an individual experience.

You can learn more about “Kraken Unleashed” by visiting SeaWorld Orlando’s website.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES