Reports: Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

(WFLA) – The newest members of the Carter family have arrived.

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z welcomed twins earlier this week, People.com reports.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, the singer is keeping us guessing by withholding the sexes and names of her new little ones.

The pop star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on February, where she can be seen embracing her bump in a garden scene. The post “broke the Internet,” and garnered nearly 11 million likes on Facebook.

The couple’s eldest child, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012.

We will have more updates on this story once more information is released.

