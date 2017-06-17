Reports: Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

By Published:
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017, file photo shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce and Jay Z celebrated the impending birth of their twins with a “push party” on May 20, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(WFLA) – The newest members of the Carter family have arrived.

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z welcomed twins earlier this week, People.com reports.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, the singer is keeping us guessing by withholding the sexes and names of her new little ones.

The pop star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on February, where she can be seen embracing her bump in a garden scene. The post “broke the Internet,” and garnered nearly 11 million likes on Facebook.

The couple’s eldest child, Blue Ivy, was born in 2012.

We will have more updates on this story once more information is released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s