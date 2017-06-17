Police: 58 missing, presumed dead in London fire

LONDON (AP) – London police say 58 people who were in Grenfell Tower are still missing and assumed to be dead.
Police Commander Stuart Cundy said Saturday that this number, which was based on reports from the public, may rise. He says it will take weeks or longer to recover and identify all the dead in the public housing block that was devastated by a fire early Wednesday.
He said there may have been people in the tower that police are not aware of, which would add to the death toll.
He says the search for remains had been paused because of safety concerns but has resumed. Emergency workers have reached the top of the 24-story tower.
Cundy promised an exhausting investigation into the tragedy. He says “my heart goes out to those affected.”
