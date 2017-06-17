News Channel 8 teams up with Feeding Tampa Bay for Founder’s Day of Caring

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a good chance that someone you see every day is hungry. In Tampa Bay, more than 700,000 people are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from.

So on Friday, News Channel 8 joined forces with Feeding Tampa Bay to make a difference as part of our Founder’s Day of Caring. It’s a special day when we take the time to make a difference in our community by helping others.

Eighty-two of our News Channel 8 employees left their normal jobs behind to volunteer at Feeding Tampa Bay.

Tim Haas from our I.T. Department helped sorted fresh fruit like bananas. Instead of editing, Phil Hill is sorting cans of sparkling water. Polk County photographer Jamie Cook and Felix Oyola from engineering helped put together boxes of food that will be ready for delivery from this non-profit organization.

“Our job is to raise awareness to the issue that we have so many folks who are food insecure and they don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Megan Carlson with Feeding Tampa Bay.

It’s hard to believe, but one in seven adults and one in four children in Central Florida have no food in their home.

“It’s actually a hunger crisis in our area and a lot of folks don’t know about it,” Carlson said.

One by one, our team members gladly volunteered their time to make it easier for the folks at Feeding Tampa Bay to distribute nutritious food to those who need it most.

It was a long day but well worth it for our News Channel 8 team of producers, sales team members, directors, reporters, anchors, and even our general manager, Andy Alford.

Together we’re giving back from the heart to those in need. At the end of the day, the News Channel 8 volunteers prepared a total of 20,794 meals. We’re told that’s twice as much as they prepare on a regular day.

Founders Day: WFLA Staff Volunteers at Feeding America Tampa Bay
The early round of volunteers from News Channel 8 check in for orientation.
Volunteers from News Channel 8 tour the warehouse at Feeding America.
Sorting items at the warehouse of Feeding America.
Produce ready for packaging at Feeding America.
The packaging begins at Feeding America.
Better Call Behnken investigator Shannon Behnken models her gloves.
The tally board at Feeding Tampa Bay.
Getting packaging tips at Feeding America warehouse on Founders Day.
WFLA-TV Vice President and General Manager Andy Alford and WFLA Director of Programming and Research Mark Demopoulos.
Feeding Tampa Bay provides food in a 10-county area of West Florida.
Making meal bags at Feeding America warehouse on Founders Day.
The WFLA assembly line.
WFLA staffers get a few tips before starting their volunteer work.
Food is loaded onto pallets.
WFLA Reporter Anthony Allred interviews a volunteer.
WFLA Vice President-New Director Bill Berra helps package food at Feeding Tampa Bay.
WFLA Reporter Jamel Lanee helps package food at Feeding Tampa Bay.
WFLA Sports Photographer Bob Hansen helps package food at Feeding Tampa Bay.

